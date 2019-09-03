‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Shoots Down Zoe

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 3 brings an offer from Zoe, but Phyllis shoots her down. Plus, Jack takes off after making Kyle CEO following a heart-to-heart discussion with Victor, and Adam gives Sharon a hard time, while Elena offers Devon some understanding.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) met up at Society and discussed Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) return to Genoa City. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) saw them and snarked. Then, after some verbal sparring, talk turned to Adam (Mark Grossman). Victor admitted to Jack that he’d failed his second son, and now it’s too late and the damage cannot be undone. Then Victor noted how on paper Jack had everything but said he understood feeling that void. Victor reminded Jack that when he felt that way, he left town for a while to figure out what he needed.

Elsewhere, Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) introduced herself to Lola (Sasha Calle) and snapped a selfie. Then Zoe caught up with Phyllis and offered to team up to take down Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and The Grand Phoenix Hotel. However, Phyllis turned her down and told Zoe she’s out of her league trying to bring down the two formidable women.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) visited Nick (Joshua Morrow), and he told her that he and Chelsea are back together. Although Nikki felt they are moving too fast, she said she is glad that Nick is happy. Later, at home, Victor hugged Nikki and told her what a lucky man he is.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case) ran into Adam. He complained about Sharon turning down his proposal, and Sharon defended herself. Sharon took exception to Adam telling her she had a darkness inside herself. Adam noted that Sharon is refusing to admit to the facts, which are that she wants him. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) overheard the conversation and asked Sharon if she wanted him to arrest Adam. Sharon thought Rey was sweet, but she had to leave. Sharon went to Nick’s and asked him if she could take Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) on a trip after the hotel opening, and Nick agreed.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) worried that Lola took a selfie with Zoe. Then they decided to move due to all the issues their apartment has and the negative energy it has for Rey. Jack shocked Kyle by asking him to serve as interim CEO while he takes a leave of absence. Kyle agreed and promised to make Jack proud. Jack hopped in the car with no particular destination in mind.