Charlize Theron Debuts New Bowl Haircut And Fans Are Shocked

Charlize Theron has a new haircut, and fans are loving it.

The actress’s new hairstyle is a major throwback to the early 1990s, when the bowl cut was the fad of the moment. And now, she swapped her short brunette bob for an even shorter style for a very specific reason — the shooting of the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious saga.

Charlize took to her Instagram page to announce that her character, cyber terrorist and criminal mastermind Cipher (who was first introduced to audiences in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious) is officially black, but with a brand new look.

Cipher used to have long blonde dreadlocks, but the photo posted by the 44-year-old to her account showed the stylish bowl cut the evil character will be rocking on the upcoming film. Fast & Furious 9 is currently being produced in London, and it is set to premiere in May 2020, according to Entertainment Weekly. In the social media snap, Charlize sports a dark brown hair color with blonde highlights on top.

Looking away from the camera, the South African star also wore a black and red tank top, as well as a full face of makeup, including dark eye shadow, some lush mascara, lots of contour and blush on her prominent cheek bones, and a dab of clear gloss on her lips. She accessorized the look with two small silver hoop earrings as she stood in what appears to be the movie set. In addition, she posted a black-and-white photo that showed her own set chair, with the name “Cipher” written across it.

Charlize’s new photo resulted in plenty of positive feedback from many of her over four million Instagram followers. One online user wrote, “Wow! that haircut is awesome!” while someone else agreed, “Love this hair ms Theron.”

Another surprised fan commented, “Whoa, soooo damnnnn good!!!” and someone else echoed the sentiment by writing, “Wow That’s cool hairstyle!”

One person even begged for a Cipher spin-off, while another popular comment read, “and now ATOMIC BLONDE 2 please!!!”

Her pal January Jones (star of Mad Men) chimed in, writing, “This hair is next level good. But would only look good on you,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji, while her co-star Tyrese Gibson stated, “Damn we missed you!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Charlize is known for taking on a variety of challenging roles, and this one is a clear departure from her latest endeavor, Bombshell, in which she plays Megyn Kelly — and looks uncannily similar to the former Fox News anchor.