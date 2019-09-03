Erika Jayne Drops Hint That She Won’t Be Returning To ‘RHOBH’

Bravo hasn’t announced the cast of the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Erika Jayne just dropped a hint that she might not be a part of the show any longer. According to The Blast, the reality star has removed all mention of the show from her social media profiles.

While Erika’s Instagram and Twitter accounts used to show that she was on the Bravo show, now they make no mention of it, prompting rumors that the singer was either fired or has decided to leave the show.

Bravo has said that there are two new women joining the cast for the upcoming season: actress Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. They’ll be joined by Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and Lisa Rinna after Lisa Vanderpump’s abrupt exit from the show.

Since Bravo was bringing on two new people to the show after Lisa’s exit, many assumed that meant another housewife was leaving — by choice or not. Not it seems like it might be Erika who is on the chopping block.

The news was further bolstered by her recent social media post on Twitter, which shows a screenshot of Darryl Hannah as the assassin Elle Driver from Kill Bill.

“Walking into this week like…” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to jump on the news.

“What happened to RHOBH??” asked on user on Twitter.

Some expressed support for the star, while others seemed happy to see her go.

“Hope you have something up your sleeve because you are going to have hustle to get that money now,” tweeted another. “No easy paycheck you’re on your own now hunny. No sidekicks to make you seem more interesting when you can’t be bothered.”

“I wish @BravoTV would give you your own show! You don’t need #RHOBH they need you. Your really the only reason I watched!” tweeted one supporter.

Erika’s post could be a reference to her upcoming court appearance. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer is being dragged into her husband’s financial legal woes. The company suing her husband for $6 million has requested that she appear in court to comment on her income and spending.

The lawsuit claims that her husband Thomas Girardi borrowed money to support his law firm, but instead used it “to maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle.” Both he and Erika may have to appear in court to defend their position.