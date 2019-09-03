Brazilian Model Gizele Oliveira Stuns In Leopard-Print Bikini For Sexy Pool Snap

Gizele Oliviera is keeping summer alive on her Instagram page with a sizzling new bikini snap that sent temperatures soaring.

The eye-catching photo was shared to the babe’s account on Monday, September 2, and has gained considerable recognition from her fans during its first 24 hours of going live. Gizele was captured enjoying a luxurious pool day in New York, with the glistening sun providing a natural spotlight on her tan and toned bikini body that was nothing short of flawless. She stood thigh-deep in the gorgeous blue water while running her hands through her hair, while the camera positioned itself above her to capture every inch of her figure and sexy swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

Gizele sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty leopard-print bikini that she wore for her pool day, which did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The bold two-piece was from the brand I Am Gia, and, judging by the reactions of her 1.2 million followers, she certainly seemed to do the brand well. The triangle-style top of the set was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, spilling cleavage out from every angle. Right in the middle of her bust was the brand’s name in a silver logo plate, drawing even more attention to her busty display, while also wrapping the thin, extra long strings of the piece in a tight knot around her torso to highlight her slender frame.

Though slightly submerged in water, the NSFW display provided by the matching bottoms of the set were very much apparent. The minuscule number covered only what was necessary to keep the babe’s lower half from going completely nude, while its dangerously hihg-cut design left her long, toned legs and famed peachy derriere very much within eyesight. Its thin string waistband was barely noticeable sitting high on her hips, but was still enough to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs that Gizele often flaunts on the pages of her Instagram.

Of course, the babe stacked on the accessories to add a bit of bling to her barely-there ensemble. Gizele added a set of dainty necklaces, including one with a gold pendant that fell down her bare decolletage, and rocked a trendy pair of square sunglasses for a bit of edge. She wore her brunette hair down and slightly damp, likely from a dip in the water, and sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went wild for the sun-kissed snap. The post accrued over 32,000 likes within just one day of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Ok you are actually perfect,” one person wrote, while another said she was “an angel.”

“Summer left but you still hot,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared another cheeky photo last week from her trip to Jamaica that saw her flashing her well-endowed booty in a tiny thong swimsuit that nearly sent the social media platform into a meltdown.