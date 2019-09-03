‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Poses In Siren Red Cut-Out Bikini To Mark The End Of Summer

The Bravo beauty rocked the boat with her latest Instagram photo.

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss is giving Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz a run for their money. Just as the two Pump Rules veterans hit Instagram with new swimsuit shots, the recurring cast member and girlfriend of James Kennedy posted a new pic that features her in a stunning red, cut-out bikini as she plays in the water on a lake in Idaho.

Raquel, who is pushing her long blonde hair off her face in the snap, tagged the photo Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Several fans and famous friends commented on Raquel’s photo, which gives off serious Baywatch vibes.

“I’m in Love,” Kennedy replied to his girlfriend’s sassy post.

Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay also commented with “Obsessed!!!!”

Raquel is the latest Vanderpump Rules cast member to show off her end-of-summer beach body. Veteran Bravo stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz recently posted daring swimsuit shots.

The newly engaged Stassi posted an Instagram swimsuit pic tagged in Cabo San Lucas that showed her wearing a plunging one-piece to commemorate the end of her “Hot Girl Summer.” Katie, meanwhile, posted a shot of herself from behind as she rocked her booty-baring suit on Instagram.

In addition, Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent went even further by posing in her birthday suit in honor of her 29th birthday, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

You can see Raquel Leviss’ stunning bikini shot below.

The new photo comes as Vanderpump Rules has just wrapped filming of the show’s eighth season. While it is unknown how much Raquel will be seen on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show, the former pageant queen has been hired by Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR, the West Hollywood hot spot her longtime boyfriend was famously fired from last season, according to Us Weekly.

Raquel is reportedly now part of the wait staff at the upscale lounge co-owned by Vanderpump and longtime business partner Guillermo Zapata that is regularly featured on the Bravo reality show.

Raquel Leviss has appeared on Vanderpump Rules on and off since Season 5, but she had a more prominent role in the recent seventh season of the Bravo reality series after earning her degree from Sonoma State University.

While Raquel did not connect with the main cast members of the long-running show, she did turn up last season at an awkward girls’ night out with the Vanderpump Rules regulars. Raquel and James also hosted a puppy shower for the couple’s dog, and she was a bold presence at the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo early next year.