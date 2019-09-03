Penélope Cruz, 45, Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In Latest Snap

Actress Penélope Cruz stunned her fans Tuesday when she shared a photo in which she looked stunning.

In the post, Cruz was modeling jewelry — a necklace, bracelet, earrings, and a ring. The shot showed a close-up of the brunette beauty’s face, and she looked flawless. She wore her hair tossed over to one side and held one hand up to her face as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her makeup was natural and light, allowing her freckles to peek through. She wore smokey eye makeup and dark brows and a nude shade of pink on her lips. She wore a long-sleeved black blouse that showed a glimpse of cleavage. Overall, the photo was sexy and feminine.

In the post, Cruz plugged the line of jewelry, but her 4.7 million followers were blown away by how gorgeous she looked in the photo. Within 45 minutes of going live, the post racked up over 50,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“BEAUTIFUL!!!” one admirer wrote.

One follower told Cruz that she made the jewelry look beautiful.

“Girl you is slaying the game damnnnn,” said another.

One fan said Cruz was “real beauty” and well as a “perfect actress.”

“Stunning as always!” said one fan.

“Those who know the meaning of beauty love this face,” one inspired admirer wrote.

“You look such beautiful!! I’m really in love with this picture!” another fan told the actress.

One common thread throughout the comments was that Cruz, who turned 45 in April, looked incredible. The actress seems to know the secret behind getting better with age. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, she explained that age is not something she fears.

For exercise, the mother of two likes to box, and she follows a nutritional plan that is similar to the paleo diet.

“I’ve always done something — meditation and yoga and therapy,” she said.

“I feel like I constantly need to be emptying the glass, you know? I’m not scared of looking back. It’s a fascinating part of life.”

Whatever she is doing certainly agrees with her.

These days the actress is more focused on her family. She said that she limits herself to working on one movie a year and does not work weekends. She added that she didn’t consider limiting herself a sacrifice in any sense of the word, explaining that her family was her priority.

Fans wanting to keep up with Cruz can follow her Instagram account.