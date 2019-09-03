Coco Austin, 40, Does Splits In A Thong Bikini In Racy New Photo And Instagram Can’t Handle It

Coco Austin’s latest Instagram share may be her sexiest yet.

As fans who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, basically nothing is off limits for Coco when it comes to Instagram. The wife of Ice-T regularly shows off her killer body to her legion of 3 million-plus followers and just about everything that she does earns her plenty of attention from her loyal fans. In her most recent Instagram share, Coco explains to fans that not much has changed for her over the past few years and she’s still able to do the splits at the age of 40.

In the NSFW photo, Coco faces her signature backside to the camera. The 40-year-old looks off to the side in the shot as she wears her long, blond locks up in a high bun. The stunner does the splits on a red couch for the photo op and there’s a big gold, black, and red photo just in front of her. Austin’s killer body is on full display while clad in a barely-there thong bikini that shows off her fit physique.

Coco’s toned and tanned legs, back, and booty take center stage in the photo. She wears a pair of sandals for the look. The bombshell also appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo, though only a portion of her face is visible.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Austin a ton of attention with over 133,000 likes in addition to 5,000–plus comments.

Some of Coco’s fans took to the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others applauded her for still being so flexible. A few other fans had no words for the post and decided to comment with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Beautiful! If I had that body I would definitely flaunt it,” one fan commented on the racy post.

“Your gorgeous girl, screw the haters and their negative comments! You go girl!!!” another chimed in with three red heart emoji.

“I think you look amazing in both photos absolute bombshell!” one more raved with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

As fans know, Coco and her husband are proud parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Chanel. Right after her birth the couple made Chanel an Instagram page but they have received a lot of criticism for putting their daughter on social media at such an early age. But in an interview with In Touch Weekly, Ice-T says that they try to ignore the haters and tell them to click the “unfollow” button if they don’t like what they’re seeing.

“If you don’t want to see pics, don’t follow.”

“You know, the day she was born, we started because I knew, you know, parents are always showing pictures of your kids. And you make people sick. So I said I’ll just give her a Twitter page and Instagram page, and we can load that up,” he continued. “And now she’s got almost 400,000 Instagram followers. And she don’t even know it.”

Fans can keep up with Coco by giving her a follow on Instagram.