Carrie Underwood Gets Support From Fellow Country Stars For CMA Entertainer Of The Year Win

Carrie's fellow country females are rallying around her to take home the most prestigious award at the 2019 CMAs.

Carrie Underwood’s fellow country stars are throwing their support behind her to take home the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at this year’s CMA Awards, set to take place in November. Country music trio Runaway June pretty enthusiastically made it known they want to see the star crowned the big winner in a new interview as they said they think it’s “time” for the multiple Grammy winner to take home the gong.

Speaking to Pop Culture, Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke admitted that she was “excited” when she saw Underwood nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 ceremony and thinks this could be the year she takes it.

“I was so excited to see that, because I can’t think of someone else who’s more deserving of Entertainer of the Year. It’s time for Carrie Underwood to win that,” the star told the site during a recent interview.

“She’s definitely one of the biggest entertainers on earth, let’s not forget that. And then this tour. I mean, I don’t think anyone’s had a bigger, more successful tour than her, and I think she’s going to win it. I really, really do,” Naomi added.

Notably, Naomi and her Runaway June bandmates have a pretty good idea of all the efforts that have gone into the star’s latest tour, titled “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” as they’ve been supporting the mom of two during the North American stops alongside “Girl In A Country Song” singers Maddie & Tae.

Surprisingly, despite having nine CMA Award wins and a total of 21 nominations and having co-hosting the ceremony since 2008, Carrie has never actually won the Entertainer of the Year award at the big show, though she was nominated back in 2016. This year she’s also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for her 2018 release Cry Pretty.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, she’ll be hosting the show once again in November – only this time without Brad Paisley who’s been by her side for more than a decade. This time, the award show will celebrate the women of country and will see Carrie joined by fellow country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire as special guest hosts.

But Runaway June aren’t the only ones campaigning for Carrie to take home the biggest award on the night.

Ever since the nominations were announced, fans have been tweeting their support for the American Idol Season 4 winner with many listing all the accolades the “Southbound” singer has achieved within the eligibility period.

Ok I’m triggered. Carrie Underwood deserves EOTY so much and I’m gonna cry……#EOTY #CU4EOTY — ben (@backslidingben) September 3, 2019

#CU4EOTY get it done CMA voters. It's been a long time coming! — maddkat (@maddkat57) August 28, 2019

Let’s fast forward to November 13th,the year of honoring women in country music. No better time for 2 of country music’s legends Reba & Dolly to announce EOTY to the host & legend herself Carrie Underwood! Willing this into existence.Feel free to do the same! #CMAAwards #CU4EOTY — Courtney Mitchell (@CourtM21) August 28, 2019

if carrie doesn’t win EOTY i’ll riot. #CU4EOTY — Zach Fetzer (@zach_fetzer) September 3, 2019

Y'all she better freakin win. She deserves it more than anyone !! @carrieunderwood congrats on the nomination ! #CU4EOTY https://t.co/iexo0TgVSN — Natalie Seay (@natalieseay15) August 28, 2019

Carrie will be going up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Chris Stapleton for CMA’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year Award.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 13.