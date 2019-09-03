Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton Called Co-Parenting Goals In ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Pic Driving Instagram Wild

It looks like there’s a lot of love for Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and her baby daddy, Cory Wharton. Cheyenne took to Instagram shortly before Monday night’s airing, with a photo that seemed to tick boxes for plenty of reasons.

The photo showed Cheyenne with Cory and their daughter, Ryder. The brunette was seen holding her little girl, with the entire family color-coordinating via their outfits. Cheyenne was looking stylish in a black strappy top paired with matching leggings, with Ryder wearing a similar getup via her mini version. Cory wasn’t making contact with either Cheyenne or Ryder, but his proximity to the star and her daughter suggested that it was a family moment. The three posed for their photo with smiles – well, aside from Ryder. The direct gaze from this adorable child was likely more than melting fans’ hearts, though.

A moving caption from Cheyenne reminded fans that this former couple will always prioritize their daughter. Likewise, that she will always be raised with affection from both her parents – even if they aren’t together. This former couple is proving to be a hot topic with fans, since Cory is dating Taylor Selfridge and Cheyenne is also in a new relationship.

Fans have been going nuts over the photo.

“Aw best fam ever,” one fan wrote.

“Any tips on co-parenting?” another asked.

“If only other parents could take lessons from you,” a fan told the star before telling her and Cory that they’re doing a “good job” raising their daughter.

“You two are doing it right and what split parents EVERYWHERE need to see,” was another comment.

The comments section to Cheyenne’s photo quickly found itself filled with responses suggesting that these two are doing a fantastic job.

“The co-parenting y’all do. The openness ya’ll share is the best thing. It’s always about the kids’ welfare first and ya’ll do a great job at showing ppl that it can be done,” one fan wrote.

Of course, Cheyenne and Cory’s situation as parents is more challenging than the average family’s. With Ryder suffering from a rare genetic condition and frequently finding herself in the hospital, Cheyenne and Cory have to work extra hard to make sure she’s alright. Fans have already seen Cheyenne near lose her mind as Ryder got sick, although she didn’t seem too pleased that Cory didn’t choose to jet back from his vacation immediately to be with his daughter.

Fans wishing to see more of Cheyenne should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star’s Instagram.