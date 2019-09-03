Nicole Scherzinger Goes Makeup-Free In Cranberry-Colored Swimsuit & Instagram Can’t Get Over Her Beauty

It’s not every day that Nicole Scherzinger goes makeup-free for the cameras, but when she does she earns herself plenty of attention.

As fans know, Nicole usually takes to her Instagram account to share fashion-forward photos from different shoots and events, and in each and every image, she looks absolutely stunning. In most of the photos that are shared with her nearly 4 million Instagram followers, the black-haired beauty rocks a face full of makeup. But this past Labor Day weekend, the former Pussycat Dolls singer went makeup-free in a new set of photos.

Yesterday, the Australia’s Got Talent judge shared three new snapshots from her family-filled Labor Day weekend, and in each and every shot, Nicole looks absolutely gorgeous. In the first photo in the series, Nicole snaps a selfie with one of her nieces. In the shot, Scherzinger gives a slight smile to the camera while clad in a cranberry-colored swimsuit. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight and goes makeup-free for the photo while still looking stunning.

To her right is one of her nieces, who is also all smiles for the photo op. The second photo in the series shows Nicole posing with her other niece, who is a twin, and kissing her cheek. In the shot, her niece playfully sticks out her tongue, and the two look as cute as can be. In the third photo in the deck, Nicole poses in the middle of both of the twins and the trio looks as happy as can be while all sporting smiles on their faces.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the 41-year-old a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 48,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments. Some followers commented on the photo to let Nicole know that she looks stunning while countless others wished her a happy Labor Day. A few more fans had no words and simply commented on the image with various emoji.

“Good to see you with your family, very cute pictures,” one fan commented with a pink heart emoji.

“Such a natural beauty and sooo gorgeous without makeup. I can’t wait for you to b a mum as it’s the best thing in life and a love like no other. Always want only the best for you. Mwah,” another fan gushed.

“Your skin is sooooo beautiful. Would love to know what you do for skincare and/or see you do a video about it. Freaking gorgeous!!” another raved with a series of red heart emoji.

Fans can keep up with Nicole and all of her stunning photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.