‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Gives Up On Love, Gabi Gets Shocking News

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 3 reveal that there will be tons of drama in Salem as the week moves forward. Celebrating The Soaps reports that many fan favorite characters will be forced to do some major soul searching during this week’s episodes.

Viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is given a letter that was written to her by her late boyfriend, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). The letter will be hard for Hope to open as she has been through the wringer in her love life as of late. Ted’s death was a shocking blow to Hope, who decided to give the lawyer a chance after ending her marriage with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Of course, no one will ever be able to replace Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) in Hope’s heart. Her longtime husband and the love of her life was taken away from her all too soon when he returned to Salem after being imprisoned only to find out that he had a brain tumor. Bo died in Hope’s arms in one of the saddest moments in the soap opera’s history, and it doesn’t seem that he’ll be rising from the dead like so many other characters.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi refuses to believe Stefan committed murder.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/ZmYVn4tbrX — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Doug (Bill Hayes) will offer support to his daughter during her tough time, but the family will have more hard times ahead as Doug’s wife, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will be fighting for her life in the hospital after suffering a heart attack in Salem park.

Loading...

Elsewhere, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will give his girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), an update on his search for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Of course, Sarah will be conflicted about the entire situation. She wants to believe that both Nicole and her daughter Holly are alive and well. However, she knows that if Eric does find Nicole that the pair will likely rekindle their romance and leave her out in the dark.

While all of that is going on, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will get some shocking news. She’ll find out that her new husband Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) mother, Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser), is alive. The news will come as shocking to Gabi, and Stefan will be on the edge of his seat in excitement as he plans to break the news to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, it was Kate who “killed” Vivian last year, and her return will likely send Kate into a state of disbelief.