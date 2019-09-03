Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Extreme Flexibility In Skintight Black Jeans

Kate Beckinsale’s latest Instagram snap is getting recognized by her large following for more reasons than one.

On Tuesday, September 3, the actress took to her account on the social media platform to share an apparently candid snap of her that has proved in its short time of going live that it is hard to ignore. The moment appeared to be captured during the filming of her upcoming movie Jolt, as she was sporting the platinum blonde, bob hairstyle that she will have for the action-comedy. Around her, members of her hair and makeup team are in action to get her camera ready, while Kate herself does the same in a way that was nothing short of impressive.

Kate was captured with her back to the camera and her face completely out of sight, though there is no doubt that her 3.3 million followers could easily recognize the blonde beauty in front of them. She posed with the aid of a green dumpster to give her balance, as she was standing on only one foot. To her right rested her other long, lean leg, which was spread open almost into a complete split on top of the dumpster for a display that was nothing short of eye-popping. Her stretch was made even more impressive by the fact that she not only made the move while wearing a pair of heeled black boots, but was also wearing a pair of sexy, skintight black jeans that hugged every inch of her curves and peachy derriere. On her top half, Kate wore a slightly loose-fitting white t-shirt that was just sheer enough to show the outline of the black tank top she wore underneath, and provided the perfect outline of her slender frame.

It wasn’t long before fans of the British beauty began showering the new addition to her feed with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 65,000 likes within its first three hours of going live to Instagram. Mega fans of the actress took their love to the comments section, which has been filled with over 700 notes and compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Love your body,” one person wrote, while another called her a “beautiful woman.”

“Wow now hat’s a view to remember,” commented a third.

Kate has shared a number of behind-the-scenes looks from filming Jolt. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe recently shared another dressing-room snap that saw her getting glammed up by her team while wearing nothing more than black lingerie and fishnet tights — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.