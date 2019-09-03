Alessandra Ambrosio Plays Beach Volleyball In A Bikini & Daisy Dukes

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her toned body during a game of beach volleyball.

Alessandra Ambrosio was showing off her insane bikini body for Labor Day weekend. The gorgeous former Victoria’s Secret model proudly flaunted her fit and toned figure in new photos obtained by The Daily Mail, making the most of the holiday weekend by the coast at Santa Monica as she soaked up the sunshine with her boyfriend, Nicolo Oddi.

The gorgeous model – who said bye-bye to Victoria’s Secret in 2017 – was spotted getting active by the sea as she enjoyed a game of beach volleyball before then getting pretty steamy with Nicolo as they shared a big kiss while she lay on her back on the sand.

The photos showed the stunning mom of two sporting a light blue bikini top, likely from her own swimwear collection called GAL Floripa, which she launched earlier this year, as well as a pair of high-waisted acid wash denim cut-out Daisy Duke-style shorts with rips along the hem.

Her skimpy ensemble perfectly showed off her insanely fit and toned model body, including her long, lean legs and her toned and flat middle.

Alessandra rocked a sun visor on her head and also kept her eyes shielded from the California sun with a pair of blue gradient lens aviator shades with a silver frame.

Alessandra Ambrosio puts on a steamy display with Nicolo Oddi https://t.co/SsD0L6JNug via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) September 3, 2019

Alessandra looked happy and healthy as she hit the sand with her man and a group of friends, smiling from ear to ear in the new paparazzi snaps.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel, who hails from Brazil, also gave fans a look at how she spent her Labor Day weekend on her Instagram account as she confirmed that she spent some of her downtime being a little less active and lounging around in the sunshine.

In a short video uploaded to her account on September 1, the genetically blessed Alessandra could be seen laying on her front on an inflatable lilo while flashing the flesh in a pink bikini look as she floated around the pool.

Alessandra also posted a very sweet snap to Instagram that featured her alongside her daughter during the extended holiday weekend as they enjoyed a fun family day at the fair in Malibu. The star shares 11-year-old daughter Anja and 7-year-old son Noah with her former fiance Jamie Mazur.

But her latest bikini sightings don’t exactly mark a rare occasion seeing the gorgeous model stripping down and showing off her insanely toned body in her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alessandra is very often photographed modeling bikinis from GAL Floripa, which she founded with her sister Aline and friend Gisele Coria. The seriously sizzling shots regularly pop up on Instagram with red-hot bikini photos shared on both her personal account and GAL Floripa’s official page.