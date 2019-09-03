Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter Live Together After Liam Hemsworth Divorce

It has been an intense few weeks for Miley Cyrus since news broke of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth after just seven months of marriage. Kaitlynn Carter also recently left her husband, Brody Jenner. Since the breakups, Cyrus and Carter debuted their relationship in mid-August, and it seems they have already taken things to the next level.

According to a new report from People, Cyrus and Carter live together now. They celebrated Labor Day weekend together and had a lunch date with Tish Cyrus where the “Mother’s Daughter” singer put her arm around her girlfriend. Once again, Cyrus and Carter matched, wearing white T-shirts for the outing.

“They live together and are very happy,” a Cyrus source revealed. “Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn.”

Shortly after news of Cyrus’s split from Hemsworth made headlines, she and Carter made waves by kissing during their Italian vacation together. While some people assumed that the “Party in the USA” singer’s marriage fell apart due to infidelity, she took to social media to set the record straight with a lengthy message about her time with Hemsworth. In it, Cyrus claimed that she simply grew up and changed, and now she wants different things than she wanted when she got married. Cyrus also gave a soulful and heartfelt surprise performance of “Slide Away” at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” an insider previously said. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

Meanwhile, The Hunger Games actor filed for divorced, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Loading...

Elle reported that Cyrus and Carter’s new relationship didn’t surprise Hemsworth, but that it still hurt to see his ex-wife move forward in such a public way so quickly after their split. Cyrus and Hemsworth dated off and on for about 10 years after meeting on the set of their movie The Last Song. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last winter after going through the California wildfires together.

“Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this,” a source said. “Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley’s behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised.”

Ultimately, Cyrus’s public displays with Carter are what led to his quick divorce filing because at first, he felt that they might reconcile given how long they have been together.