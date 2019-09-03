Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Killer Figure In Wetsuit & Goes Makeup-Free While Surfing In Malibu

Reese Witherspoon caught a wave in Malibu this past Labor Day weekend.

As fans of the actress know, Reese regularly flaunts her killer figure for the camera in a number of sexy outfits and she’s not afraid to show off the body that she’s worked so hard to achieve. The blond beauty spends a lot of time with her three children. She always appears to be having a blast no matter what activity they are partaking in. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the 43-year-old looking like she’s in her element in Malibu.

In the photos that were shared by the site, Reese flaunts her toned figure in a skintight black wetsuit that shows off her fit physique to fans while fitting her like a glove. Reese appeared to be all smiles for the outing and went makeup-free for the occasion. She wore her long, blonde tresses slicked back and wet and looked absolutely gorgeous.

In some of the photos, she showed off her balancing skills while riding a wave and in others, she was seen patiently laying on her board while waiting to catch another wave. Her 6-year-old son, Tennessee Toth, also joined his mother on the surfing outing. He was photographed riding next to his mother while he showed off his surfing skills.

Reese Witherspoon was raised in the South, but she surfs like a California girl! https://t.co/3zidBsP2tU — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 3, 2019

According to the publication, Reese’s other son, Deacon Phillippe, joined his brother and mother later while shopping in Malibu. The Big Little Lies star’s only daughter, Ava Phillippe, was noticeably absent from the family-filled trip, but she’s starting her sophomore year at the University of California-Berkeley and it’s likely that she’s already on campus.

In a recent interview with Oprah Magazine, Reese confessed that her parenting style has changed a lot over the past few years and she’s become somewhat of a softie. She said that the parenting approach is much different than her approach to her acting career and that’s something that she’s okay with.

“I melt around my kids. I’m much more squishy, soft, and lovey with a caramel center.”

Loading...

“As a teenager, you only know what you know in the world. You don’t know what it’s like to work in a foreign country or to be in medicine or science,” Reese continued. “I have friends in a lot of different fields, so I try to surround my kids with people who have incredible experiences in other industries. We can get really isolated here in Hollywood.”

Fans can keep up with Reese and her kids by giving her a follow on Instagram.