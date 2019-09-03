Maureen McCormick Reveals The Surprising Thing That Made Her Emotional While Filming ‘A Very Brady Renovation’

'The Brady Bunch' star was caught off guard when she opened the master bedroom closet and saw nightgowns once worn by her late TV mom, Florence Henderson.

The Brady Bunch kids are back, but they are feeling the absence of their TV parents and housekeeper. Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the classic ABC sitcom, original cast members Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Susan Olsen (Cindy), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby) reunited to renovate their former TV house for HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation.

Sadly, missing from the project are iconic Brady Bunch stars Robert reed (Mike), Florence Henderson (Carol), and Ann B, Davis (Alice), who have all passed away. But the late Brady Bunch stars were with the surviving cast in spirit as the six former child actors painstakingly renovated the three-bedroom California home that was used in the show’s exterior shots from 1969 to 1974.

Maureen McCormick, who played the eldest daughter Marcia Brady on the classic TV comedy, revealed that she got extremely nostalgic as items from the cast’s past resurfaced for the project and she was reminded of the absence of her TV parents. McCormick said she got especially emotional looking in the master bedroom closet and seeing the negligees Henderson’s Carol Brady would wear to bed on the show, according to TV Insider.

“They were beautiful blues and pinks and lavenders,” McCormick said. “And when I saw one of those, I just — it was really hard.”

Carol Brady’s nightgowns were actually groundbreaking. According to People, Henderson, who died in 2016, was adamant that the newlywed Carol was portrayed as a relatable character for young mothers, so much so that she pushed for “progressive” scenes on the squeaky clean sitcom.

“For instance, I would never wear an apron,” Henderson said. “They tried to make me wear an apron. I wanted to wear sexy nightgowns because we were the first couple to sleep in the same bed on television, so I wanted to make her as human as possible.”

Mrs. Brady wasn’t the only one missed on the set of A Very Brady Renovation. In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, McCormick revealed that the memory of her TV dad, Robert Reed, also lives on with the renovated HGTV house.

Reed, who died in 1992 at age 59, was honored with a rose that was placed just outside of the family room of the renovated San Fernando Valley space. McCormick said her TV father was known for his gorgeous rose gardens at his home in Pasadena and she called the lone rose a “beautiful” tribute to him.

A Very Brady Renovation premieres with a 90-minute event on Monday, Sept. 9 on HGTV.