‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shares Photo Of Nova’s First Day Of School: ‘They Grow So Fast’

The day after Labor Day marks the first day of school for a lot of kids. On Tuesday, Catelynn Lowell revealed that her daughter Nova was heading off to her first day of preschool. Catelynn shared an adorable photo of her daughter on Instagram and included a sweet caption with it.

“Novalee starts another year of preschool tomorrow then off to kindergarten next year! when ur parents tell you to enjoy every moment because they grow so fast… man they are right!!!!! I love you so much my Novalee.”

Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed their daughter Nova on New Years Day 2015. Fans have watched their daughter grow up on Teen Mom OG over the years along with the updates that Cate and Ty share with their fans. It’s hard to believe that Nova is starting her last year of preschool.

The couple were first introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, the couple found out they were pregnant with their first daughter. Knowing they were young and unable to care for a baby, they made the decision to place their daughter up for adoption. They continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG and have been doing so for nearly a decade.

On the most recent season of the show, the couple was able to visit with the daughter they placed for adoption along with her parents. On Monday night, the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired. Catelynn and Tyler were both there along with the parents of the daughter they placed for adoption. On the special, parts of their 16 and Pregnant episode were shown and everyone got pretty emotional.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teresa Davis was asked if she was surprised that Catelynn and Tyler were still together after all these years.

Loading...

“I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 and Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were… pretty tight and bonded… it’s not necessarily surprising,” Teresa responded.

Fans have been following Catelynn and Tyler for the past 10 years, and it is great to see that the two are still going strong. Not only do they have daughter Nova, but earlier this year they welcomed their daughter Vaeda Luma.

The second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Tuesday night on MTV. Tyler’s dad Butch will join Catelynn and Tyler on stage for part two of the reunion.