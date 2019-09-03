Constance Nunes Flaunts Naked Body On Instagram

Constance Nunes is pushing the limits of Instagram with her latest photo. The model took to her social media account on Monday to share one of her raciest pictures yet, and her fans loved it.

In the sexy snapshot, Constance is seen laying on a piece of red fabric. She goes completely naked expect for an open black robe with feathers on the front. The garment left nothing to the imagination and put all of Nunes’ curves on full display.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star laid on her side to show off her long, lean legs, and curvy backside. She also flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her bare chest, which she place a white “X” over to hide a tiny piece of the photo.

Constance had her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head for the snap as it fell all around her. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red color on her lip to complete her stunning glam look in her latest modeling photo, which was taken by photographer Ben Tsui.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance is one busy woman. In addition to all of her sexy modeling photographs, she is also a car mechanic with a love of American muscle cars. She often posts about cars and engines on social media, and loves to show off her newly rebuilt Mustang, which she refers to as her “baby stang” on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Nunes is also a newlywed who walked down the aisle with her longtime love back in February. She announced the news on social media with a picture of her new husband and herself rocking her see-through, black lace wedding gown.

Loading...

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Constance Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.