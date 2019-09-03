Australian Model Natasha Oakley Wows In Black Bikini

It’s been a while since Natasha Oakley showed off her famous bikini body on Instagram, but that all changed on Tuesday when she took to her account on the social media platform to share a new snap that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The Aussie beauty returned to her account on Tuesday, September 3 after staying relatively quiet for a few days, and the new addition to her feed certainly did not disappoint. The seemingly impromptu photo shoot was staged in a large, partially outdoor bathroom, as the scene behind the beauty included a luxurious white bathtub underneath an open ceiling covered by palm trees. The 29-year-old leaned up against one of the room’s clean tiled walls. She posed with a sensual look on her face and showed off her incredible figure in a sexy black bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Natasha’s 2.1 million followers went absolutely wild for her latest swimwear look that did her nothing but favors. The two-piece was from her own brand, Monday Swimwear, which she partnered with pal Devin Brugman to launch, and the beauty certainly did her clothing line well. It included a balconette-style top that left an insane amount of cleavage well within eyesight thanks to its low, scoop-neck design, which proved to be hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets.

As for the lower half of her look, Natasha wowed in a high-rise style pair of bikini bottoms that put every inch of her long, toned legs on display, and flaunted her killer curves under its dangerously high-cut design. Its positioning high up on her hips accentuated the babe’s chiseled abs and flat midsection, though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed by her audience.

To keep her look simple, Natasha opted to skip adding any accessories, letting her striking beauty take center stage. She wore her signature blonde locks down in beachy waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, and sported a minimal makeup look that included highlighter, light brown eye shadow, and mascara to make her features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian bombshell began showering her latest upload with love. The snap racked up well over 20,000 likes within just five hours since going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body goals babe!” one person wrote, while another called Natasha a “goddess.”

“You are one of the most beautiful women in the world. Your beauty is natural. Love you,” commented a third.

Fans hoping for more of Natasha’s incredible figure didn’t have to look far down her feed. Another recent addition to her page shared last month showed the beauty again in a black bikini — this time, a plunging, push-up top that flaunted even more cleavage and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.