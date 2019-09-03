‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Talks Relationship With Son, Places Blame On Maci Bookout

On Monday night, the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired on MTV. The cast was there to catch up with what has been going on in their lives. Maci Bookout was there with her husband Taylor McKinney, and she opened up about not lifting the restraining order against her ex, Ryan Edwards, as well as his relationship with their son. Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were also at the reunion and were able to share their side of the story.

The Teen Mom OG Twitter account released a clip of Mackenzie and Ryan talking with Dr. Drew. In the clip, Dr. Drew asked Ryan if he had talked to his son about everything.

“Do you worry about all this having an effect on Bentley? Have you attempted to explain it to him?” Dr. Drew asked.

Ryan answered, “A little bit in a way, you know, it’s kind of hard to explain.”

Ryan has spent time in and out of rehab and, most recently, spent some time behind bars. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ryan was arrested in January for allegedly skipping out on a bar tab. At the time, Ryan was on probation. He explained that he was “tired of being on probation,” so chose to finish it out in jail. He was released from jail in April.

Dr. Drew then asked Ryan about a comment Maci Bookout had made. She stated that Ryan was “more like an uncle or friend” to their son “rather than a father.” Dr. Drew wanted to know how Mackenzie and Ryan felt about that particular comment.

“Maci talks a lot of s***,” Ryan said.

Mackenzie also chimed in and explained that with the restraining order in place, it is difficult to work on the relationship. However, during her segment, Maci revealed that she didn’t plan on dropping the restraining order and felt that not talking to Ryan for a year had been good for both of them.

When on stage, Mackenzie was happy that Ryan was able to tell his story.

“I’m so glad that everybody is getting to see the side of Ryan and hear the things that he has said to me and expressed to me behind closed doors.”

Maci Bookout has been sharing her story on Teen Mom OG for a decade. Over the years, fans have watched her co-parenting relationship with Ryan Edwards. She will be back for part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion which airs Tuesday night on MTV.