Farrah Abraham Falls Out Of Crop Top Riding Paris Merry-Go-Round With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham definitely appears to be enjoying Europe right now. The former Teen Mom OG star has proven a major talking point for having appeared at the Venice Film Festival, but the 28-year-old isn’t making headlines today for her red carpet wardrobe malfunction. Farrah has been spotted in a different country and wearing a different look, but the mother-and-daughter display with 10-year-old child Sophia hasn’t changed.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Farrah is in Paris, France. The star appeared in two images published by the newspaper. While the first was a posed one with Sophia, the second showed a more candid moment as the duo enjoyed a merry-go-round ride with Paris’ nearby Eiffel Tower seen in the background. The posed shot was typical of Farrah’s photo-op moments. The brunette was smiling and striking a pose with her daughter alongside her, with a reminder from Farrah that style and asset-flaunting rank highly for her. Farrah was wearing a chic pair of high-waisted shorts in tan, with a long-sleeved black crop top upping the ante by virtue of a dangerous neckline. While crisscross details at the bust placed this look as an elegant one, the star’s surgically-enhanced assets were definitely manifesting.

Farrah’s cleavage was also on show in the merry-go-round photo, with fans also seeing the scenic Parisian setting and Sophia appearing to have a great time. The only child to Farrah was rocking a cute denim dress with leggings in both photos, and she was also looking happy.

Farrah’s time in Europe hasn’t been low-profile — not by a long shot. The star’s Venice Film Festival appearance made global headlines for seeing her go commando under a dress that exposed a little too much, although Farrah’s wardrobe malfunction doesn’t seem to have affected her. Since flashing the flesh, Farrah has remained in the public eye via both paparazzi images and the star’s own social media. Fans have seen Farrah enjoying gondola rides with Sophia, although both seem to have put Italy behind them.

Farrah does seem to have put a major part of her life behind her. The star left the MTV franchise that made her famous earlier this year. Given her words to Radar Online, it looks like Farrah has strong views over where she thinks the series should be.

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake story lines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls… planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” she said.