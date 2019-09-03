Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Face Petition To Strip Them Of Their Royal Titles

A town council will have to discuss stripping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles, after an online petition gathered enough signatures that, by the rules, the governmental body is required to discuss it. As The Sun reports, discussing it is about all the town fathers of Brighton and Hove will be able to do.

The seaside town of Brighton and Hove has a process that allows residents to submit petitions to the town’s government. And by the rules, if a topic gets enough signatures, the town council is required to, at the very least, give the matter a discussion.

And so it was that a townsperson by the name of Charles Ross, fed up with Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s antics, as well as the British aristocracy in general, submitted a petition to have the town council stop using the royal titles “Duke/Duchess of Sussex” when referring to the couple, and, should they come to town, afford them no more courtesy than is given to any other member of the general public.

“We believe [these titles] to be entirely non democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite.”

Ross’ petition got 1,700 signatures, well above the 1,250 required to force the council to give the matter a hearing.

Of course, just because the rules require that the matter be given a hearing, it doesn’t mean that anything is going to come of it. As The Sun writer Ellie Cambridge notes, the town’s government doesn’t have the power to remove Harry and Meghan’s royal titles, and even putting it on the agenda is likely going to be seen as a colossal waste of time.

Townsfolk seem to generally agree with Cambridge: that the entire discussion is a waste of time.

Local resident Liv Seabrook, for example, called the whole issue “patently absurd.”

“Our city has serious social problems and the council is going to waste time on the sentiment of a disgruntled citizen with nothing better to do than come up with a useless petition. There are financial aspects of the monarchy that can usefully be discussed,” she wrote, further noting that she’s never once felt oppressed by the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan, once beloved by the British press and media, have seen their reputations take a hit of late, thanks largely to the couple’s profligate spending on Frogmore Cottage renovations and Meghan’s demands for privacy, among other issues.