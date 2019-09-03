Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Fires Back At Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 4 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be taken aback when someone puts him in his place. Ridge will be stunned when Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) blasts him after he fires off at her.

Ridge will pay a visit to Flo who is currently in jail, per Highlight Hollywood. However, this is not a sympathy visit. Ridge wants some answers. He feels that Flo has hurt his family in the worst way possible and he wants to make her pay.

The dressmaker will unleash his wrath on Flo when he sees her. According to a recent interview with Thorsten Kaye, the actor voiced his opinion about the saga. He feels that Flo keeps deflecting the blame and not taking responsibility for her actions. He wants her to admit what she did to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and stop blaming Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and just about everyone else.

Ridge will also yell at Flo and tell her that she will get what she deserves. It seems as if the dressmaker wants Flo to rot in jail for making Steffy believe that she would have “Phoebe” forever.

However, the visit will have an unexpected outcome. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video teases that Flo will also lash out at Ridge. If he thinks that he will find a meek and mild Flo, he will be in for the surprise of his life. She will tell Ridge that his son is not as innocent as he thinks he is.

“I think your son is guilty of a very serious crime.”

This won’t be the first time that Thomas’ name is linked to Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) accident. However, it will be the first time that Flo tells Ridge her suspicions. Flo is certain that Thomas ran Emma off the road because the intern was on her way to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth about her baby.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will leave the prison a worried man. If what Flo says is true, it will only be a matter of time before Detective Sanchez’s (Jeremy Ray Valdez) produces the evidence to tie his son to a murder. Will Ridge be able to save his son this time around?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.