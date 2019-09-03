Wendy Williams Reveals The One Thing She’ll Never Do In Front Of A Man

Wendy Williams revealed the one thing she will never do in front of a man in a tell-all interview with The New York Times Magazine, spilling the details on her personal life as well as her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

The newly-single Williams quipped that since she is dating after her marriage of 21 years to Hunter, she will never “pass gas” in front of a new beau, which sounds like a hilarious relationship topic her hit daytime talk series The Wendy Williams Show would explore. Williams noted that she has to adjust her habits now that she is out of her comfort zone and exploring new relationships.

As for Hunter, she also revealed to The New York Times that she will never talk badly about her ex-husband in interviews. She leaves that for when she is alone in her apartment and “the door is closed.”

“He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son, and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and I am talking to myself in the mirror. I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened,” she explained.

The one thing that Williams will not forgive and the topic she touched on in the interview was Hunter’s reported affair with his alleged mistress, with whom he now has a child.

It has been a tumultuous year for Williams, who revealed in March of this year on her series that she was living in a sober house away from Hunter and their son, reported Deadline. The Wendy Williams Show host took a three-month hiatus from her series with many of her celebrity pals sitting in for her until her triumphant return to television. When Williams finally returned to her show in March, she also claimed her absence had to do with lingering health issues related to her diagnosis of Graves Disease.

She revealed in The New York Times article that she knew she had to go somewhere to deal with the allegations regarding her husband’s mistress’ pregnancy and the realization that her marriage was at an end. Williams wanted to go to a place where she could process her situation and not be “interrupted” by anyone, henceforth her admittance to a sober living facility.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays in syndication.