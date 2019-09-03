Charlize Theron, 44, Stuns In A White Bikini While Leaping Off A Yacht

Charlize is showing off her bikini body.

Charlize Theron is proving that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she flashed some serious skin in a new snap shared to Instagram over Labor Day weekend. The gorgeous new photo had the Monster actress defying her actual age of 44-years-old as she showed off her seriously fit and toned body to the world in a white bikini.

The jaw dropping photo Charlize shared with her 4.3 million Instagram followers had her with her arms high in the air as she took a big leap off what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

The talented star put her fit and toned body on full display in her skimpy bikini look, which was made up of a white halterneck top and a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms. She flashed her very flat middle as well as her long legs while taking in the scenery of the tropical destination.

Though she didn’t clarify her location as she hopped into the ocean, fans of the Atomic Blonde actress shared their praise for her impressive bikini body in the comments section.

One called Theron “absolutely beautiful.”

Another commented on the flawless new bikini shot she uploaded to her account, “You are wonderful,” with three emoji with hearts for eyes.

The photo was posted shortly before she showed off a brand-new hairdo on social media. As reported by Digital Spy, on September 2, Theron looked almost unrecognizable as she revealed a very short brunette bowl cut on her Instagram account as she prepares to return as Cipher on Fast and Furious 9.

She previously gave fans a look at the much shorter and darker hair makeover during a photoshoot with Marie Claire earlier this year, sharing some outtakes to her Instagram.

Charlize also uploaded a few other vacation photos for her millions of fans on the social media site over the past few days, including one that had her having a whole lot of fun with two friends on the water.

Another shot recently posted to her social media appeared to show one of her children picking fruit from a tree. The star is mom to both Jackson and August, both of whom she adopted.

As for how she got the seriously fit and toned body she was putting on display, Charlize has previously shared some of her best tips for getting in such amazing shape in her mid-40s.

Theron has credited her amazing figure to Pilates. To keep things balanced, she also admitted to Harper’s Bazaar Australia that she makes sure what she eats is equal to how much activity she did that day.

“I’m always calculating my activity. If I haven’t been moving a lot, I can’t eat a lot. Or maybe it’s a cheat day. But I’m honest with myself,” she said.

Charlize also opened up about her healthy diet to Red Magazine, revealing that she tries to stay away from alcohol and eats cleanly.

“I have juices and kale and green salads every day. When I’m eating healthily, getting enough sleep and not drinking alcohol, that’s when I look my best,” she said. “That’s when I’m happiest, and I think it shows.”