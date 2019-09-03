R. Kelly Reportedly Showed ‘Intent’ To Abuse Minor Girls, Says New Court Filing

Federal prosecutors in the state of Illinois claim to have paperwork stating that singer R. Kelly showed “intent” to abuse minor girls as far back as 1994. Court papers that are being used as part of one of the singer and songwriter’s pending trials claim to have proof that Kelly was an “intentional abuser” of young women.

Page Six reported in July that the singer should remain in custody without bond for fear he would obstruct justice if released. Prosecutors were fearful Kelly would contact the women who have made claims against him as he awaits trial on a 13-count indictment involving charges that include child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors claim that Kelly’s marriage to R&B singer Aaliyah is further proof that he should remain in jail, noting that his intent to abuse young women goes back as far as his secret marriage to the singer, which occurred when he was 27 and she was just 15-years-old.

Page Six quoted prosecutors who claimed in a written statement to a judge, “[Kelly] even married a 15-year-old girl when he was 27 years old. The government produced in discovery to the defendant the official marriage application, marriage certificate, and annulment records for this marriage. Far from being a one-time mistake, the defendant’s sexual abuse of minors was intentional and prolific.”

Kelly has never commented on his secret marriage to Aaliyah, which was later annulled. The superstar singer, who had a major hit with the album Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, died at the age of 22 in 2001 in a plane crash in the Bahamas.

20 years ago, Vibe prints marriage certificate of Aaliyah & R. Kelly, states she is 18 yrs old. She was 15. He was 28 pic.twitter.com/AbIBbknfIS — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) January 2, 2015

The singer’s legal troubles began as early as 1996 when he was accused by Tiffany Hawkins for “personal injuries and emotional distress” she reportedly suffered during their three-year relationship, which began when she was just 15-years-old. The case was settled out of court, reported The BBC.

The singer was also sued by an intern at his record company in 2001 for “emotional distress,” reported the same BBC story. That case was also settled out of court. Another court case emerged against the singer in 2002 by Patrice Jones, who claimed she was underage when she became pregnant by Kelly. That same year another woman named Montina Woods also sued Kelly, claiming he videotaped them having sex.

In 2002 Kelly was charged with 21 counts of creating child pornography and, after a case which lingered in the court system for seven years, was found not guilty on all counts.

Interest in R. Kelly’s actions against minor girls peaked after Lifetime debuted the series Surviving R. Kelly in early 2019, where his reported victims came forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse. The series featured over 50 interviews, including civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musicians John Legend and Sparkle, talk show host Wendy Williams, and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones, and brothers Carey and Bruce Kelly.

R. Kelly is facing three court cases simultaneously — one in Cook County, Illinois; a federal case in Illinois; and one in New York’s Eastern District.