Maren Morris Sizzles In Tiny Red Bikini

Country cutie Maren Morris has had an exciting week with a string of CMA Award nominations. Several days ago, the songstress shared an Instagram post wherein she highlighted the awards she was nominated for, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Album of the Year. She’s also busy on her world tour — according to an Instagram post she made yesterday, she has a few more stops in fall. She still has performances in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and an already sold out show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite her busy schedule, Morris still found some time to relax over the long weekend in a post that showcased her incredible physique.

In the shot, Morris rocked a tiny red bikini that left little to the imagination. She sat on a stretch of brown leather, likely belonging to a small boat that was cropped out of the shot. She opted to wear a standard triangle bikini that her ample assets were nearly spilling out of, and accessorized with a pair of matching reddish-pink sunglasses. Her blonde locks were down and blowing in the wind, and she drew her followers’ attention to her cleavage by layering on several delicate necklaces.

Morris had a huge smile on her face and appeared to be having an amazing time. While many celebrities share snaps of themselves near vibrant blue waters, the water that Morris is near seems more like a small body of water in the south, not an ocean. Regardless, Morris’s fans loved the snap, and the post received over 112,000 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from Jersey Shore star Lauren Sorrentino.

One of Morris’s celebrity friends, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, left a comment on the post and told Morris “you better weeeerk.”

The brand Lisa Frank also commented on the post, referencing the caption as the brand’s account said Morris was “too cool for school.”

“Best legs in country music!” another follower said, referring to Morris’s curvaceous physique.

Another fan cheekily referenced one of Morris’s own songs, “My Church,” by quoting lyrics at the picture.

“Can I get a Hallelujah? Can I get an Amen?”

“Talk about #hotGIRLsummer,” another fan said.

The country crooner also recently released a song with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert, entitled “Way Too Pretty For Prison.” Fans will have to ensure they’re following Morris on Instagram so they don’t miss a single moment of her tour antics, or her momentous announcements when she finds out how many of the awards she was nominated for she actually gets to take home.