‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Blast Painfully Slow Pro Partner Reveal For Season 28

The pairings for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition won't be revealed until the live premiere on September 16.

Dancing with the Stars fans are getting fed up. Longtime viewers of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition are speaking out regarding the slow leak of information this season as the pro dancer pairings remain unannounced less than two weeks before the Season 28 premiere.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, ABC has been releasing Instagram images of the celebrity dancers, including James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery, and Kel Mitchell, dancing alongside pixelated images of their pro partners. At this point, Dancing fans are more frustrated than fascinated by the painfully drawn-out partnership reveal.

Fans of the long-running dancing show have hit the comments section of the Instagram teasers to complain about the way the show is handling this season’s cast announcement.

“Actually think it is stupid and condescending to keep the partners a secret. It’s not making me any more excited to watch the show,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s not as fun not knowing partners,” another added.

“My goodness so dragged out & silly just announce the partners already,” a third DWTS fan wrote.

“I’m not liking this whole ‘keep the partners a secret’ thing,” chimed in another. “I like to see pics and Instastories of the partners rehearsing before Week 1.”

“JUST TELL US PARTNERS ALREADY,” all all-caps commenter added.

May fans also hit the comments section to blast the dismissal of popular pro dancers Artem Chigvintsev and last season’s mirrorball winner, Sharna Burgess.

You can see some of the teaser photos that have sparked a negative reaction from Dancing with the Stars fans below.

Last week, ABC released the first official cast photo for the upcoming season Dancing with the Stars, but it contained no trace of the celebs’ pro partner pairings.

Loading...

The photo (pictured above) featured the 12 celebrity contestants— Lauren Alaina Christie Brinkley, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Sean Spicer, James Van Der Beek, and Mary Wilson—in elegant black-and-white attire as they posed next to a velvet couch and armchair without their pro partners.

While it hasn’t yet been revealed which partners they’ll be teamed up with, returning DWTS pros include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.

This season marks the first time in the ABC dancing show’s history that the pros and contestant pairings won’t be unveiled until the live premiere.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC.