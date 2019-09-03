Christie Brinkley Embraces Sunsets & Snazzy Dance Moves Just Days Ahead Of Her ‘DWTS’ Debut

Christie Brinkley shared her skills on Labor Day.

Christie Brinkley is gearing up for her big debut on Dancing with the Stars on Monday, September 16, but she did take some time off to celebrate Labor Day with a little fun in the sun. She spent her day zooming around on a boat and enjoying the gorgeous sunset at the end of the day.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram on Monday to wish everyone a happy Labor Day. She also gave her followers a little taste of her dance moves that she most likely learned over the past few days in rehearsals with her unknown pro partner. In her Instagram stories, Brinkley is seen standing up in a boat that is slowly gliding across the calm water trying out a few poses. She then started rotating her small-framed hips as she had a little fun dancing. The song playing in the background is Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

The 65-year-old DWTS contestant is wearing a white long-sleeved bodysuit with a pair of bluejeans. She also added a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun’s glare. Her signature long blonde hair is whipping around in the wind as Brinkley laughs and enjoys herself.

In what appears to be later on in the day, Christie Brinkley posted a set of photos of herself standing on a balcony overlooking a beautiful scene of greenery and an amazing sunset. It’s not a full blown sunset, but the yellow-and-orange stream of light is seen shining through some interesting cloud formations. The mom of three is standing there embracing the beauty. This time she is wearing a pair of camo pants and a black bodysuit. She is looking up in a in a moment of “gratitude and reflection,” as she calls it.

Brinkley may have been thinking of how grateful she is to be taking part on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. She finally said “yes” to the show after previously being asked to join. She told Good Morning America when the official announcement was made that the time now just seemed right. Now is her chance to shine.

Despite her current gig on Broadway playing the part of Roxie Hart in Chicago, Brinkley said she didn’t think that this would give her much of an advantage on the ballroom floor.

You can see for yourself how well Christie Brinkley does on Dancing with the Stars premiering on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Her secret pro partner will also be revealed that night.