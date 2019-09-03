Sara Underwood Rocks Barely-There Shorts On Camping Trip

Every single one of former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood’s 9.2 million Instagram followers has likely figured out that the blonde bombshell absolutely loves nature. Nearly every one of her posts features her enjoying the stunning natural world in some way, whether wading through a field of flowers or posing in front of one of the cabins she built with partner Jacob Witzling in the woods.

In her latest Instagram update, Underwood traded in her cozy mini cabin home for a regular tent as she went camping. In the picture she shared, Underwood set up a mustard yellow tent right on the edge of a piece of land overlooking the stunning ocean.

The tent was nothing luxurious, just a standard tent with some bedding visible inside. Underwood faced the opening of the tent away from the ocean, so she had to exit the structure in order to take in the gorgeous view in the morning. It clearly wasn’t too chilly of a day, as Underwood rocked only a white crop top and a pair of shorts that were so short, they barely covered anything at all. The ensemble showcased Underwood’s dangerous curves and had fans drooling.

The view was nearly as breathtaking as Underwood’s body, however. From the still ocean to the lush green shades to the bright sunshine and pastel sky, the picture proved just how incredible nature is.

Underwood didn’t include a geotag for the particular shot, but many fans may assume she’s just in some corner of the Pacific Northwest. The beauty is constructing cabins in Olympic National Forest, but seems to relish taking short road trips elsewhere to enjoy all that the area has to offer.

In the caption for the post, Underwood joked about how taking short trips on long weekends is nearly a requirement.

Her followers absolutely loved the snap, and the post received over 57,000 likes within just 17 hours. They filled the comments section with admiration for the incredible view that Underwood had in front of her — and for her amazing physique.

Loading...

“Wow amazing view! (Per usual haha). Hope you guys had an amazing weekend!!!” one follower said.

“Beautiful view,” another fan commented.

“Camp spot goals!” another said.

Fans who can’t get enough of Underwood posing in sizzling hot snaps may want to follow the link in her Instagram bio directing them to her #CabinLife calendar. The calendar features one photo of Underwood for every month of 2020 that will have her fans drooling all through the year.