Tamar Braxton, 42, Stuns Fans In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Tamar had jaws dropping with two revealing new videos.

Tamar Braxton had fans floored on social media as she flashed her fit and toned body in a multi-colored leopard-print bikini. The stunning 42-year-old singer and reality star looked years younger than her age and didn’t leave much to the imagination in a video shared to her Instagram account as she gave fans a very good look at her body in her pretty skimpy two-piece.

The Braxton Family Values star treated her 3.4 million followers to a video showing off her bikini body as she listened to the song “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Rocking long, black, curly hair, the gorgeous star rocked a blue baseball cap on her head and shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of huge sunglasses covering her eyes. Proving that she’s most definitely got body confidence in spades, Braxton panned the video down to show off her toned figure.

She then revealed she was rocking a multi-colored rainbow leopard-print bikini look that left pretty little to the imagination. Toni Braxton’s sister even did a little shimmy as she listened to the track, which is one of the hottest songs right now, before pulling out her headphones. The mom of one then posed pretty seductively for the camera.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, the comments section was filled with praise for the former The Real co-host as many shared their thoughts on Braxton’s hard work at the gym.

“Serving BODY BABY,” one fan told her with several fire emoji, while another commented, “Yes Tamar. Come on thru with this good ol body.”

But the bikini clip isn’t the only good look at Braxton’s fit body fans have been treated to recently.

The star headed to the social media site once again on September 2 to film herself rocking a very slinky, black lacy bodysuit from the clothing brand Fashion Nova.

In that revealing clip, Braxton wore a black hat as she once again panned the camera down to show some skin in her dark lingerie look.

The star’s latest risqué clips come shortly after her former friend and co-star Loni Love admitted that she was hoping to see her back on The Real following her pretty shocking and drama-filled departure in 2016.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, after Braxton infamously fell out with Love and her fellow co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Adrienne Bailon, the comedian admitted in a post on Twitter that she’d now like to welcome her back to the daytime talk show as a guest during the upcoming season.