Bebe Rexha Feared She Would Be Sexually Assaulted When Working With Music Producer

Bebe Rexha recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine and got real in the interview.

For the cover shot, the “I’m A Mess” hitmaker is topless, only wearing black underwear and pantyhose. She has on her signature “Bebe” necklace on while she covers her breasts with her arms. Rexha looks confident and happy while sparking a huge smile. In less than 24 hours, the post she shared on Instagram racked up over 700,000 likes.

In the interview for the magazine, Bebe didn’t hold back. She reminisced over a time where she thought she was going to get sexually assaulted in the studio.

“I was alone in the studio and a producer had a group of five or six guys with him. I had heard things about him from his past and I just couldn’t take it anymore. I felt like I was going to get raped. I quietly called myself a taxi from the recording booth, which was enclosed, and I got the f**k out of there. It was the worst night ever,” she revealed.

She also described the time another producer would come in and massage her feet. He would try to go above her knees and touch her higher up. When Rexha pulled her feet away, he wouldn’t take no as an answer.

“He said, ‘Nah, I’m going to do what I want’. But I was raised to never let someone touch my body if I don’t want them to.”

She credited Kesha’s mom, Pebe Sebert, as someone who helped her in the past. She recalls Sebert telling Rexha to not work with Dr. Luke in the studio and ended up not doing so. She states it was the best thing she ever did.

“Tik Tok” hitmaker Kesha accused Luke of sexual and psychological abuse which was heavily reported in the press.

Last month, Rexha won her first MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers for “Call You Mine.”

At the ceremony, she wore a metallic silver dress which was see-through. When being handed her Moonman, she balanced it on her booty on the red carpet, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 32.8 million monthly listeners, making her the 28th most played act in the world on the app.

After releasing her debut EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, in 2015, she released two more in 2017 — All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

Her long-awaited debut album, Expectations, was released last year.

