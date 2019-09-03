‘The View’ New Season Spoilers: Here’s Which Co-Hosts Will Be Returning

It’s a season of The View and with it a new chance for the show to shine in the world of daytime as these returning co-hosts take to the show’s infamous Hot Topics Table once again to share their stories and opinions.

According to USA Today, all of the series stars will be returning for Season 23, including Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman, as well as Ana Navarro.

After Season 22 appeared to pit the co-hosts against one another in a verbal tussle for dominance and behind-the-scenes drama overtook the overall scope of the show, all of the women have reconvened for the new season.

Huntsman began her freshman year on the series in September 2018 and was only on-air for nine-months before welcoming her twins in June. As a Republican panelist alongside longtime pal Meghan McCain, Huntsman was still finding her voice on the series before leaving the show to go on maternity leave. She left her mark on The View prior to her exit by scoring a one-on-one interview with First Daughter Ivanka Trump where she pressed Trump regarding her stance on her father, President of the United States Donald Trump’s policy of family separation at the border.

McCain, who appeared to back away from drama during her last two months on the show before its August hiatus, had her share of verbal spars during Season 22 with both Behar, whom she said off-camera is a friend and Hostin. While she had her share of disagreements with Behar, it was the reported off-camera drama with Hostin that appeared to take its toll on McCain. Page Six noted that towards the end of the show’s last season, there were a series of reported “leaks” regarding McCain to the press and it was rumored that the information was coming from Hostin, a former federal prosecutor and a legal analyst for ABC News.

Senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin said in a statement to Page Six of the rumors regarding Hostin leaking information regarding the show to the press, “I don’t think Sunny is the leak. I don’t think anyone who is working on the show could be that overtly doing something that’s potentially problematic for their own careers.” It was never reported who in fact, was leaking information to the press regarding any backstage drama at the series.

Goldberg whose, health battles against pneumonia and sepsis left her gravely ill at the beginning of 2019 and forced her to be hospitalized, will also remain with the series. She noted in a New York Times interview that after ten years with the show, she is looking for fulfillment outside of her seat as moderator on the series by taking roles as an actress and continuing her work writing books, creating a clothing line and working on THC products with her business partner Maya Elisabeth to help women ease their menstrual cramps.

The View debuts Season 23 beginning today at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.