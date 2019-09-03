Derek Peth Tells Fans To ‘Be Kind’ To Tayshia Adams Amid His Sudden Departure From ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The podcast host was blindsided on the ABC dating show.

Bachelor in Paradise’s biggest love triangle has finally been squared away. On Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show, Derek Peth decided to remove himself from the drama with John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams. The move came one week after fans saw Derek and JPJ face off at Chris Randone and Krystal Neilson’s wedding in an embarrassing display as guests looked on.

In the new episode, John Paul Jones decided to confront Derek again to inform him he’s not the “right guy for Tayshia.” The interaction set Tayshia off as she watched the two men argue about her across the beach. The Bachelor in Paradise beauty later admitted she was “torn” between the two men and was considering breaking things off with both of them.

Derek, however, got the brunt of her decision. Tayshia later pulled Derek aside and admitted she didn’t know if she “can get there” with him. Tayshia explained that it was nothing he did and that it was just “not the right timing,” according to People.

A blindsided Derek later decided there was no one else he was interested in Paradise besides Tayshia (of course, it should be noted that the first girl he hooked up with, Demi Burnett, dumped him for her hometown girlfriend), so he made the decision to self-eliminate himself from the show before the rose ceremony. The podcast host explained to his shocked castmates that he has only been able to build “friendships” on the show and nothing more.

But Derek, who was previously engaged to Taylor Nolan on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, also broke down on camera before leaving the Mexican resort tat Bachelor in Paradise is filmed at.

“I just want to find somebody. Like, how many years do I have to wait for that to happen?”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Bachelor in Paradise without some serious second-guessing. Tayshia later mused that maybe she and Derek could have “hit it off.”

After the episode aired, Derek Peth took to Twitter to thank fans for their support. He also assured everyone that he’ll “find her” someday.

Derek also tweeted a message to those who are giving Tayshia backlash on social media. The Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite said he is grateful for his relationship with Tayshia nearly three months after they filmed the scenes for the ABC dating show in Mexico.

“Hey all, please be kind to Tayshia. She spoke her truth to me and I can never ask any more than that from anyone. We just weren’t a match in the end. I very much appreciate that we have a friendship.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.