Dua Lipa Shows Off Abs In Sizzling Hot Pepe Jeans Campaign

Dua Lipa has collaborated with Pepe Jeans and launched her own campaign with the brand.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr revealed that Lipa’s intention was to create a line that was wearable and affordable.

“I wanted my first ever collection to be about discovering core shapes, styles, and fabrics, to establish the direction and mood with a few flourishes!” she also stated.

Today, the collection has been released and the “New Rules” hitmaker has posted sizzling hot shots of her in some of the outfits to her Instagram.

In one of the photos, Lipa is posing by a tile wall in a denim jacket and skirt, which shows off her incredibly toned stomach and golden legs. She has one hand in her pocket and is showing off the many rings she has on. She has on a jeweled bra and multiple necklaces around her neck. Lipa has her short brunette hair slicked back while serving a fierce look.

In another, she is lying down in a sparkly crop top and white jeans, and chunky black heels.

In the third and final shot, Lipa is owning a short chainmail dress and wet hair in a very disco aesthetic photo.

Dua stated in her caption that this line is inspired by the ’90s and early ’00’s in London.

The range is available via the Pepe Jeans website.

Within a couple of hours, Dua’s post racked up over 300,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Love the inspiration behind this collection, every clothing piece it’s a masterpiece. Thank you for this and for being a big inspiration for all of us every day. Can’t wait to rock your collection everywhere, love you always,” one user wrote.

“Girl,you killing it woah..!!!” another shared.

“Proud of you CANT WAIT TO BUY IT,” a third mentioned.

While killing it in the world of fashion, Dua has also been working on her long-awaited second studio album. She told Vogue that she is finishing up a couple of songs and that it’s very soon until the era will begin, which The Inquisitr reported.

“I’m ready! We’re on the countdown now,” Lipa said.

She also disclosed that she has been listening to a lot of Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt while making the record.

“It sounds like such a crazy clash of styles, but that’s just how I like to do things,” she continued.

There is a lot of hype surrounding her upcoming album after her debut self-titled release became the most-streamed female record in the world, per BBC.

