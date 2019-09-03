Pregnant Shay Mitchell Gets Soaking Wet In A White Bikini In New Photo

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress flaunted her bare baby bump in a skimpy white bikini.

Shay Mitchell is proudly putting her baby bump on display in a pretty skimpy bikini. The stunning pregnant former Pretty Little Liars and You actress posted a jaw dropping new photo of herself to her Instagram account on September 2 as she floated around in the water in her revealing two-piece swimwear look.

The gorgeous star left little to the imagination as she got very wet in the ocean water, showing some serious skin — and her growing bare baby bump — while lying on her back in the sea in the plunging bikini.

The stunning 32-year-old let her long brunette hair flow in the water as she put both of her arms out above her head. Though she didn’t reveal her exact location in her most recent upload, Shay opted to cover her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

Fans clearly loved the latest glimpse at Mitchell’s growing bump, as the comments section of the upload — which has already received more than 872,000 likes in a mere 18 hours — gained thousands of sweet messages from her 25.6 million followers.

“Wow. You’re BEAUTIFUL!!!” one fan commented on the flawless bikini snap.

Another told Shay they thought she was looking “HOTTT” with several fire emoji after seeing her floating around on her back on the social media site.

“What a shot,” another person commented on the pregnant star’s new snap.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shay confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her partner Matte Babel back in June. The star shared a topless shot to announce the very exciting news to the world, six months after suffering a miscarriage.

But if the former PLL actress’s latest bump-baring photo shared to her social media this week is anything to go by, Mitchell is still keeping very much in shape as she prepares to become a mom in the coming months.

Shay has been very vocal about her passion for a fit and healthy lifestyle in the past but told The Cut in a past interview that exercising is more about how she feels than how she looks.

“I never worked out to get ‘skinny.’ It really was about getting stronger. That’s why I like cycling and yoga; I like to see the growth and improvement from class to class. I try to work out three to four times a week, if I can,” she said in the 2017 interview.

“It’s when I feel good: so that includes getting enough sleep, being healthy and hydrated. If I go out, I go out, but then I balance it the next day.”

“It’s different for everyone. Some people work out once or twice a week and feel great,” she added. “Other people, like myself, really do enjoy it, so I like to get one in whenever I can.”