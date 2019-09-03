Ashanti Busts Out Of Low-Cut Leather Swimsuit

R&B hitmaker Ashanti shared a couple of sultry photos with her 5 million Instagram followers, and they can’t get enough.

The “Rain On Me” hitmaker uploaded two shots of her in a low-cut leather swimsuit which showed off her bare chest and signature legs. The garment had long sleeves and a studded design all over. Ashanti rocked long dark hair while walking on the beach next to a horse barefoot. She is surrounded by a clear sky and palm trees, living her best life.

In one shot, she is posed directly at the camera, serving a fierce look. In another, she has one hand placed on her hip while the other is gripped on the horse’s strap.

Within seven hours, the posts racked up thousands of likes, proving to be popular with her audience.

“Them legs need to be insured…beautiful,” one user wrote.

“I love all this SELF LOVE you are emitting!!!! You are SEXY personified!! Shine queen,” another shared.

“Beautiful in the name of Jesus,” a third mentioned.

“This looks like an album cover, you killing it,” a fourth fan insisted.

“The baddest,” a fifth follower commented.

Ashanti is no stranger to posing in swimwear as the “Only You” songstress recently released her own summer clothing with Pretty Little Thing and modeled her own range.

“Mark your territory in barely there bikinis and beach cover ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” the company’s website states.

Ashanti recently dropped a new single with Afro B named after the brand, “Pretty Little Thing.” The cover art sees her in cartoon form wearing a garment which she has for sale.

Her last album, Braveheart, was released in 2014 and has kept fans waiting eagerly since. When speaking to Hollywood Life, the “Foolish” songstress revealed that she has been working on a new project that consists of collaborations with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih.

Loading...

Ashanti released her self-titled debut album in 2002 which topped the U.S. album charts. In 2003, she won a Grammy Award for Contemporary R&B Album and was also nominated for Best New Artist.

Since then, Ashanti has released five more studio albums — Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart.

On Spotify, Ashanti currently has over 2.7 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a successful act to this day.

To keep up with Ashanti, follow her Instagram account.