Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Shows Off Insane Body At The Pool

Danielle Knudson gave fans a splendid view of her flawless body in her latest Instagram post. While on vacation in Portugal, the gorgeous lingerie model put her killer curves on display as she posed by the pool in a figure-hugging white swimsuit.

Shared to her official Instagram account on September 2, the new photo offered followers another glimpse of the luxurious hotel where the Canadian babe has been staying. Nevertheless, Danielle was undeniably the center of attention in the captivating swimsuit shot. The blonde bombshell was all legs as she enjoyed a relaxing day at the pool. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, she showed off her modeling chops by striking a sultry pose, one that perfectly showcased her insane body.

Snapped by the enormous pool at the Pestana Palace hotel in Lisbon — which has been amply featured in Danielle’s recent Instagram posts, as previously covered by The Inquisitr — the Canadian-born beauty put on a leggy display as she sat on the pool edging with her feet dipped in the crystal-clear water. Posing in a slightly reclined position, Danielle coquettishly crossed her legs, flaunting her chiseled pins as she gazed into the distance with an absorbed look on her beautiful face.

The sexy pose had everyone eyeing her voluptuous thighs and sculpted hips. Likewise, her muscular calves were also copiously showcased, as were her slender ankles.

Danielle showed off more than her toned legs in the attention-grabbing photo. The 30-year-old hottie put her hourglass figure on full display in the form-fitting swimsuit — an elegant, curve-hugging design by Ellejay. Boasting a tastefully low-cut neckline, the chic one-piece beautifully flattered her decolletage area, calling attention to her shapely chest.

The Canadian babe teased a hint of subtle cleavage in the clingy bathing suit and even flashed a glimpse of sideboob in the plunging item. A couple of delicate gold necklaces sparkled around her neck, further drawing the gaze to her generous decolletage.

The white swimsuit featured striped details in a skin-toned color, which ran across the midsection, creating the illusion that Danielle was wearing a two-piece. A vibrant, fuchsia stripe ran through the middle, highlighting her taut waistline.

“I love your swimwear,” one of Danielle’s Instagram followers commented on the photo.

“Pretty outfit,” agreed a second fan.

Danielle looked every inch the siren in the chic white swimsuit. The gorgeous model paired the elegant pool item with a set of trendy sunglasses, rocking a smoldering attitude that immediately grabbed her fans’ attention.

“Stunning,” one person wrote under the hot pic, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Sexy from head to toe,” was another reply.

“Hot leg’s [sic],” read a third comment, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Now that’s just spectacular,” noted a fourth Instagram user, followed by three clapping-hands emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Danielle can follow the Canadian lingerie model on Instagram.