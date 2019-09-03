Kim Kardashian Tries On A Sexy Look While North West Hides In A Stack Of Clothes

In June, Kim Kardashian West went to an East Room event at the White House
Alex Wong / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian typically rocks a very polished look but on Labor Day, she dared to be different. Unfortunately, the choices she made added up to a major fashion fail. In fact, her sartorial selections were so off base that even her pajama-clad daughter, North West, looked extremely upset while hiding from her mother between a stack of clothes hanging from a metal rack.

So what was the reality star wearing?

Featuring all her curves as well as her voluptuous bust, Kim wore a tight yellow tank that clashed with a neon green miniskirt that was skintight and pulled out of shape.

Meanwhile, the disheveled diva had her feet firmly planted into two different shoes. Her right foot was rocking a closed-toe beige pump while her left foot was rocking a see-through yellow plastic heel.

At the same time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member was standing at attention as she held an on-trend, miniature yellow purse that seemed to make her look go from bad to worse.

While peering up toward the ceiling, Kim wore a confused look on her face as if to say, “Something is off.”

Apparently, a number of her 147 million Instagram followers agreed after less than a half-hour of uploading her most recent share which had already garnered more than a quarter-of-a-million likes.

“Looks like North dressed you… Lol,” said one sassy soul.

“North ain’t having it one bit,” commented another social media observer, adding four laughing-crying face emoji and four clapping hand emoji for effect.

“North in the back,” remarked another, adding a laughing-crying emoji and a red heart emoji.

“North is my mood,” stated one more follower.

“Why is your daughter crying at the back? Maybe she disagrees w your choice of outfit,” asked still another observer while answering her own question.

I guess she wasn’t feeling this fitting!

While these commenters were all about how, why, and what North was doing while shying away from her mom’s fashion moment, another observer had a different thought altogether.

“Omg. I need those teal booties,” this fan spouted, adding a heart-faced emoji and a peering-eye emoji. She was referring to a pair of boots set out on to the far right of the floor where a bunch of other color-coordinated footwear was displayed.

No doubt Kim Kardashian’s clothing options are numerous, if not overwhelming. With that in mind, perhaps this forlorn fashionista should always keep a stylist on call for any fashion emergencies she might come across when figuring out what to wear wherever she goes and whenever she chooses to go there.