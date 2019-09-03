Kim Kardashian Tries On A Sexy Look While North West Hides In A Stack Of Clothes

Kim Kardashian typically rocks a very polished look but on Labor Day, she dared to be different. Unfortunately, the choices she made added up to a major fashion fail. In fact, her sartorial selections were so off base that even her pajama-clad daughter, North West, looked extremely upset while hiding from her mother between a stack of clothes hanging from a metal rack.

So what was the reality star wearing?

Featuring all her curves as well as her voluptuous bust, Kim wore a tight yellow tank that clashed with a neon green miniskirt that was skintight and pulled out of shape.

Meanwhile, the disheveled diva had her feet firmly planted into two different shoes. Her right foot was rocking a closed-toe beige pump while her left foot was rocking a see-through yellow plastic heel.

At the same time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member was standing at attention as she held an on-trend, miniature yellow purse that seemed to make her look go from bad to worse.

While peering up toward the ceiling, Kim wore a confused look on her face as if to say, “Something is off.”

Apparently, a number of her 147 million Instagram followers agreed after less than a half-hour of uploading her most recent share which had already garnered more than a quarter-of-a-million likes.

“Looks like North dressed you… Lol,” said one sassy soul.

“North ain’t having it one bit,” commented another social media observer, adding four laughing-crying face emoji and four clapping hand emoji for effect.

“North in the back,” remarked another, adding a laughing-crying emoji and a red heart emoji.

“North is my mood,” stated one more follower.

“Why is your daughter crying at the back? Maybe she disagrees w your choice of outfit,” asked still another observer while answering her own question.

While these commenters were all about how, why, and what North was doing while shying away from her mom’s fashion moment, another observer had a different thought altogether.

“Omg. I need those teal booties,” this fan spouted, adding a heart-faced emoji and a peering-eye emoji. She was referring to a pair of boots set out on to the far right of the floor where a bunch of other color-coordinated footwear was displayed.

No doubt Kim Kardashian’s clothing options are numerous, if not overwhelming. With that in mind, perhaps this forlorn fashionista should always keep a stylist on call for any fashion emergencies she might come across when figuring out what to wear wherever she goes and whenever she chooses to go there.