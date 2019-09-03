WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Superstar Changes His Look, Debuts Shaved Head On Social Media

Since going on hiatus from WWE programming shortly after last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, SmackDown Live mainstay Finn Balor has been keeping his social media followers in the loop on a fairly regular basis. His latest update was shared on Monday, as it showed the former Intercontinental Champion rocking the bald look for the first time in his WWE career.

On Monday, Balor took to Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself wearing a robe and sitting on a chair with his legs folded. The 38-year-old SmackDown star’s newly shaved head, however, stood out the most in the image, which he succinctly captioned with a reference to the vibe he was seemingly exuding at the time the photo was taken.

As of this writing, Balor’s latest Instagram photo has received well over 200,000 likes, with many users taking time to react to the Irishman’s new look. These included one user who suggested that Balor’s decision to shave his head is a sign that Bray Wyatt – who defeated him at SummerSlam in the in-ring debut of his “The Fiend” persona – must have “hurt” him really bad.

Meanwhile, other Instagram commenters observed that Balor has now joined the long list of bald-headed WWE superstars, which includes the likes of Baron Corbin, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Erick Rowan, and Ricochet. Corbin, in particular, was brought up by multiple fans as Balor’s closest lookalike at the moment.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, Finn Balor is currently on what should be a brief sabbatical from WWE, one that was approved by the company earlier this summer when the SmackDown Live star asked for some time off to “recharge his batteries.” It’s not clear when exactly he will be returning to action and there haven’t been any definitive hints either on whom he may be feuding with next, aside from suggestions that he may be in line to join Gallows, Anderson, and AJ Styles in Monday Night Raw faction The OC, per Give Me Sport. However, earlier reports had suggested that Balor was given one to two months off when WWE allowed him to take a break.

In addition to recently changing up his look, Balor also used his time off to get married to his girlfriend, Fox Sports Mexico host Veronica Rodriguez, just two months after it was first confirmed that they were dating. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple apparently tied the knot in a private ceremony last month, with Balor taking to Instagram to share a photo that showed him and Rodriguez exchanging vows in a jungle setting.