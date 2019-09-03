Aubrey O’Day Goes Completely Nude With Kanye West VMA Reference On Instagram

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day left almost nothing to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The Celebrity Apprentice star referenced rapper Kanye West in her daring share.

In the picture, O’Day wore nothing but strategically placed gold stars, which allowed her to display her dangerous curves in their full glory. The “White Hot Lies” singer’s hair hung in a messy bob around her face. Dark black smudged eye makeup and nude lipstick added a dramatic flair to the look while highlights enhanced the model’s cheekbones. O’Day leaned against a water faucet, and she held a partly filled glass of champagne in one hand. Atop the image, the Dumblonde singer wrote, “u done yet?”

In the caption, O’Day referenced rapper Kanye West’s unexpected interruption of singer Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. It’s been nearly a decade since the stunning moment when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, Imma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time…one of the best videos of all time!” he said at the time.

Even 10 years later, the moment elicits intense reactions and nearly 35,000 of O’Day’s 933,000 followers on the popular social media platform hit the like button. Several fans also left a comment on the image, which seemed almost as shocking as West’s unexpected interruption.

“I don’t even know what to say to this,” wrote one stunned follower.

“Body goals, girl,” replied another.

The singer often serves as a brand model for Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing with her Instagram shares, and some users noted that neither brand featured in this picture.

“Tapped on the image expecting the stars to have a Fashion Nova tag. lol—-jk, I have so much respect for your hustle and tenacity,” noted a fan.

Loading...

Earlier this year, O’Day along with Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex, released the group’s sophomore album, Bianca. The collection features eight tracks, and today the singer played an unreleased version of one of the songs on her Instagram Story. She called it the version she wanted to release.

Also later in the day, she shared clips of herself during her relationship with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. Over the top of a clip of them traveling together on mass transit, she put a black heart. On other videos, O’Day turned them black and white. The exes appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars last year, and it is clear that the relationship did not end well for either of them.