Mackenzie McKee Apologizes For ‘Shutting Down’ On ‘Teen Mom OG’, Mom Angie Douthit Gives Candid Cancer Update

On Monday night, the first part of the Teen Mom OG reunion special aired on MTV. Mackenzie McKee traveled to New York with her family to take part on the reunion special. When Mackenzie came out on stage, though, things got pretty emotional when the talk turned to her mom’s cancer diagnosis according to Us Weekly.

Angie Douthit was on stage with her daughter and opened up about her cancer diagnosis. Angie explained that her situation is “unique” and revealed that she has two types of lung cancers. She also explained how the cancer has spread throughout her body.

Despite the diagnosis, Angie kept a good attitude and exclaimed, “They told me ‘Chemo’s not going to cure you,’ but God can.”

Mackenzie admitted that while she relied on her faith as well, she was also scared of what could happen to her mom.

Following the show, Mackenzie took to Twitter and apologized to viewers for “shutting down” on the reunion special.

“That was a hard interview. Sorry I shut down I just couldn’t,” she said, including a crying emoji with the tweet.

Although Mackenzie and her family only appeared on the final three episodes of the season, viewers have taken well to the mom-of-three’s story. However, this isn’t the first time that Mackenzie has appeared on MTV.

She was originally introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her husband, Josh McKee found out they were expecting a son together. Mackenzie was then picked to share her story on the short-lived spin-off show Teen Mom 3; however, the show lasted for only one season.

Following the cancellation of Teen Mom 3, Mackenzie and Josh married. They also went on to have two more children together, a daughter named Jaxie and a son named Broncs. At one point, rumors suggested that Mackenzie would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. However, that spot eventually went to her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus.

Mackenzie returned to MTV for a one-hour catch up special about her life. It was earlier this year that rumors began to suggest Mackenzie would be added to the cast of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie was eventually added to the show late in the season as a “guest mom.” At this time, it is unclear if she will be returning for another season of Teen Mom OG or not.

Fans can tune in for the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on Tuesday night on MTV.