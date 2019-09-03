‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 13 Preview: Logan Finds A Surprise At The Oil Fields

In addition, Strand and Alicia continue to help survivors in the next episode of AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Ner Tamid”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 12 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw Logan (Matt Frewer) finally locate the oil fields that he has been trying to track down since the beginning of Season 5. The main group has also come to the realization that they really do need a permanent location. Episode 13 looks set to further explore these plots.

The synopsis for Episode 13 (titled “Leave What You Don’t”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, as quoted by Carter Matt, is below.

“Logan’s motives are revealed; Sarah, Dwight, and Luciana negotiate for the sake of the mission; Strand and Alicia race to the aid of a new survivor in a familiar place; a dangerous threat emerges.”

As the synopsis for Episode 13 reveals, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are still involved with helping people as they scout the area and a new survivor comes onto their radar. Many fans are also eager to find out what the familiar location is but will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

In addition, a dangerous new threat emerges. And, considering this group has already seen radioactive zombies in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, it’s hard to imagine what will top that.

Van Redin / AMC

Logan’s intentions are also revealed. Previously in Fear the Walking Dead, Logan has suggested that he would like to be in control of the oil fields because it would place him in a very lucrative position now that the gas is going bad. As yet, it remains to be seen if this is his only motive moving forward in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Luciana (Danay Garcia), who has been missing for a few episodes, reappears in Episode 13 and, along with Sarah (Mo Collins) and Dwight (Austin Amelio), are in negotiations.

It is unclear from the Episode 13 synopsis who they are in negotiations with. However, a trailer released for the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead reveals this answer. The clip shows that Luciana’s group have been located at the oil fields the entire time and now that Logan has arrived, it seems likely that a confrontation is imminent.

You can view the clip for Episode 13 of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on September 9 at 9 p.m.