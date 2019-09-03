‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Maci Bookout And Catelynn Lowell React To Amber Portwood’s Arrest On Reunion Special

On Monday night, the all-new Teen Mom OG reunion special aired on MTV. Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, and even Mackenzie McKee were in attendance. Notably missing from the reunion special, though, was Amber Portwood.

Fans may recall that Amber was arrested back in July for domestic battery. Allegedly, a fight broke out between Amber and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. During the fight, Andrew was allegedly holding the couple’s 1-year-old son, James.

Dr. Drew asked the girls how they reacted to Amber’s arrest and both Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell chimed in. The clip was posted by the official Teen Mom Twitter account.

“I was very shocked, but she can reach out to us and we’ll be there for her anytime,” Maci said.

In fact, the girls were there for her during a court hearing at the end of July. Maci, Catelynn, and Cheyenne all flew to Indiana to be there for Amber during that time.

Catelynn explained her reaction to Amber’s arrest saying, “I just called her and she answered and we talked for a while. She’s just sad and scared. I do text her everyday just like, ‘I’m thinking of you, I’m here for you,’ things like that.”

While Amber was not at the reunion, she will appear on the second part of the reunion special. However, she won’t be in New York with the rest of the cast. Dr. Drew traveled to Indiana to sit down and talk with Amber. However, it is unclear how much Amber will be able to talk about when she appears on the reunion on Tuesday night.

According to a report from Us Weekly, a sneak peek of Amber’s segment showed her talking to some people off camera, urging them to help her get her story out.

“I really need some assurance. Can you talk to my lawyers and just please, figure something out? I want to get my side of the story out.”

Amber has been sharing her story on Teen Mom OG for a decade. Fans have watched her ups and downs play out on the show. She was first introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant along with Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell. They have all been sharing their stories on the hit MTV reality show ever since.

Fans can tune in to the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special which airs Tuesday night on MTV.