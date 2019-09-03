‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: The Oil Fields Are Finally Located

Logan's quest to find the oil fields has come to a conclusion in the latest episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead'

A recurring theme throughout Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is the battle for Logan (Matt Frewer) to locate the oil fields. In Episode 12, the oil fields are finally discovered and a new phase of the post-apocalyptic series looks set to roll out.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Ner Tamid”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Logan has been desperate to locate the oil fields that his partner, Clayton (Stephen McKinley Henderson), knew about in Fear the Walking Dead. With the main group taking over the disused denim factory at the beginning of the season, Logan orchestrated a plan to get the group away from the building so that he could search the premises for Clayton’s journal. When the journal was not located, Logan turned his attentions to the main group and has been threatening them ever since.

However, the group refused to give up the location of the oil fields and Logan had to resort to other means as Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead progressed. One of these methods involved working his way through all of the tapes that Althea (Maggie Grace) had accumulated since the outbreak began and trying to find out information from that. This turned out to be successful for Logan and Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 concluded with Logan arriving at the oil field, which had been hidden with some clever signage that saw it labeled as Lonesome Quarry.

During Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead, the main group was discovered by Logan’s group and they quickly disperse in order to avoid being harassed by Logan’s men once more. However, as Entertainment Weekly points out, Logan has done the same thing in this episode that he did at the beginning of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Using a decoy issue — this time the arrival of his people — he managed to get the main group to move as far away as possible from the location he was interested in rather than have conflict arise.

Now, viewers will have to tune in to see what happens next as Logan’s aim with the oil fields is to supply the increased demand for fuel now that gas is going bad in Fear the Walking Dead. Of course, this supply will come with its own demand from Logan. And, it seems likely that the main group, whose aim is to help people, will likely not want to pay the price that Logan is asking.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” on September 9.