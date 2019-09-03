Justin Bieber Opens Up About Drug Use And Impacts Of Being A Child Star In Honest Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is open with his fans and he often takes to social media to share updates with them. On Monday, he took to Instagram to open up in an honest post about his troubled past, including his past drug use as well as the impacts of being a child star.

The singer starts the post by talking about the fact that it can be hard waking up in the morning with the “right attitude” and with overwhelming feelings. He admitted that, at one point, he was not able to “change his mindset,” but mentioned that he had people around him who would encourage him to “keep going.” He then started talking about finding fame and fortune at a young age and the impact that had on him as he grew up. He mentioned that the home in which he grew up was not a stable one, noting that his parents were young and not together.

“As my talent progressed and I became ultra-successful, it happened within a strand of two years. My whole world was flipped on its head.”

At 13-years-old, Justin was posting videos of himself singing on YouTube and it is in those videos that he started getting attention. Soon enough, Justin Bieber released his debut album which featured some hit songs including the single “Baby.”

During that time, Justin notes that he was being told how “great” he was and was getting praise from everywhere and that, “when you’re young, you start to “believe it.”

Over the years, Justin’s fame soared, but he started to make some bad decisions, something he was very open about in his post.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me.”

Justin’s life, including his bad decisions, was in the spotlight. His very public relationship with Selena Gomez was in the spotlight as well. In his post, Justin noted that his life had changed drastically and that he had gone from being loved to being ridiculed.

“By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world.”

Justin Bieber has turned his life around, though. Last year, fans were stunned when Justin revealed that he had married his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin. The two had dated for a few months before tying-the-knot, but despite getting married after being together for only a short time, the two seem to be very happy together and their marriage is going well. In fact, in his post, Justin opened up about marriage which he called the “best season of his life.”

Loading...

Justin and Hailey married in September 2018 at a small courthouse wedding in New York City. The two plan on having a church ceremony in the future as well.

The singer finished his post with some encouraging words to everyone who read his words, “Even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you.”