‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: The Missing Person Is Revealed In Episode 12

Episode 12 saw one character missed in the daily headcount as the main group tries to keep away from Logan's group.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was a mystery afoot in the upcoming episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. With one of the trailers for the episode revealing that someone goes missing from the main camp, speculation began about who it might be — and their reasons for disappearing. However, this mystery was quickly resolved when Episode 12 premiered on Sunday night.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Ner Tamid”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 opened, it was quickly discovered by viewers that someone had gone missing. As the group moved around to avoid detection from Logan’s (Matt Frewer) group, a headcount was done to ensure that everyone is accounted for. However, many viewers were suspecting the worst when the numbers came up short. With Logan’s group in pursuit, there was always the possibility that he was somehow involved. Alternatively, someone could have come afoul of the infected.

It was then revealed that Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) was the missing person. As Screen Rant points out, Charlie actually disappeared as a result of her wanting to search out a place in which the group could settle down permanently, rather than having the group involved in a constant traveling convoy.

Van Redin / AMC

Initially, Charlie thought she had found such a place when she located Rabbi Jacob Kessner (Peter Jacobson) in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead. The rabbi was holed up in his synagogue and, at first, Charlie thought it would be an excellent location for her group. However, it was later discovered that the Rabbi has a secret — the rest of his congregation are infected and confined to the adjoining building.

This secret was discovered towards the end of Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 when June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) arrived. It was a near hit-and-miss for June and John regarding the infected congregation that has swarmed them. However, as a result of this, Charlie came to the realization that the synagogue is not the perfect location she first suspected and June also realized that the main group can’t keep running as they have been.

This means that as Fear the Walking Dead heads towards the Season 5 finale, it seems likely that the main group will be more invested in finding a permanent location. As for whether or not this occurs remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into future episodes to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” on September 9.