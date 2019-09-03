Tuesdays ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Helps Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, September 3, brings a big moment for Sharon as she reaches an understanding. Plus, Devon will contemplate a future without Katherine’s inheritance, and Victor will also share some of his wisdom.

Sharon (Sharon Case) won’t budge, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) complains because Sharon won’t admit that she wants him. However, Sharon is not willing to say it, and she’s especially still hurt over the fact that Adam told her that she shares his darkness. Sharon does not see the darkness inside herself, and certainly nothing like the deep, dark rage that Adam carries.

Sharon needs a breather, so she decides to take a trip after the big opening party for The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Nick (Joshua Morrow) agrees to let Sharon take Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) with her to get her out of Adam’s impending firestorm.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) will ponder the future. He has no idea why somebody is challenging Katherine Chancellor’s will, especially after all this time. The unexpected letter causes Devon to think back about his time and adventures with his grandmother. Although Devon was tough at first, he is thrilled that Katherine kept trying with him. If she hadn’t, Devon would have missed out on all the wonderful memories he has with her.

While it took Devon a while to figure out what to do to honor Katherine’s legacy, he’s done a great job with the future he received. Now, Devon faces the possibility that somebody will come through and try to take away some of the positive things he’s done. After losing Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John), he has Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who offers to stick by him no matter what happens.

Loading...

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) will share wise words with his old foe, Jack (Peter Bergman). Through the years, Victor and Jack remained bitter rivals in business and personal affairs. At one point, Jack even left Victor to die after a heart attack. Now they’ve managed to at least be mostly civil with each other, and both men actually meet up at Society to share a drink, which surprises Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Victor will give Jack some sage advice about life. After their meeting, Jack decides to hit the road in search of something, but he’s not sure what. It is sure, however, that Jack feels a void. Meanwhile, Victor will go home to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and lets her know he realizes how lucky a man he is.