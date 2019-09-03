Sierra Skye Sizzles Sunbathing In Tiger-Print String Bikini: ’95 Degrees’

Sierra Skye is back in a bikini. The model and Instagram sensation is known for taking to the platform both via permanent posts and the much-loved Stories feature – while today’s updates have yet to include a full post from the bombshell, it has seen her showcase a little swimwear content via her Stories.

Earlier today, Sierra posted a photo. The low-key feel definitely contrasted with the professionally-shot images that appear on the model’s Instagram feed – then again, fans may have been grateful for a little intimate moment. The image appeared to be a selfie, with Sierra shot close up and one hand not visible, as she may have been holding her smartphone.

The snap showed Sierra bronzing her sizzling body on a white towel with pink spots. Hints of background greenery and pouring natural daylight placed the model in a sun-trap, although Sierra didn’t confirm whether she was posing by the poolside. Regardless, the model was dressed for the water. Sierra was knocking the camera dead in a tiny string bikini bearing fun tiger prints, with the high-waisted bottoms flaunting as much of the model’s fierce curves as the low-cut top. Sierra had her cleavage on full show, although fans likewise saw the star’s super-flat stomach and that golden tan that Sierra so diligently maintains.

A simple caption accompanied the image.

“95 degrees F,” it said.

Animal prints might not be Sierra’s trademark – the model is known for her love of neon and electric color palettes – but they have featured in the star’s impressive swimwear portfolio. In June, the model rocked a snakeskin two-piece as she caught some rays. Sierra has also been known to model the odd leopard-print bikini. For the most part, though, fans can expect a wide portfolio of bold colors, bright shades, and a huge response, per The Inquistr.

Sierra currently has about 4.1 million Instagram followers. While a following this healthy could easily place Sierra as a brand ambassador, it looks like the model has opted out of name-dropping brands in her bio. Sierra does influence – the vast majority of posts come with a brand mention – but the final step of announcing a brand ambassador status has yet to come. That, in itself, is seen with models boasting a lower following than Sierra. Fellow swimwear face Abby Dowse is a Fashion Nova ambassador. Meanwhile, Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore now endorses Oh Polly.

For Sierra, the love simply seems to lie in rocking those bikinis — and making sure fans get in on it.

Fans wishing to see more of Sierra should check out her Instagram.