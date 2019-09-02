‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Wows In Ripped Daisy Dukes, Sheer Sweater & Beachy-Waved Hair

Kailyn Lowry has always been a beauty. The Teen Mom 2 star may not consider glam as her biggest priority, but fans would likely argue that the 27-year-old’s casual style suits her bubbly and carefree personality. Kailyn is known for starring on the MTV franchise in her trademark shorts and flip-flops, although this girl can up the ante when she wants to – Kailyn has rocked sexy beach dresses and eveningwear on social media.

Earlier today, Kailyn took to her Instagram stories for a brief selfie. The photo showed Kailyn snapping herself in front of her closet mirror, with the reflection showing rows of hanging clothing items. Kailyn was definitely taking center stage, though. The mother-of-three was rocking a super-tiny and cute pair of Daisy Dukes, with the shorts’ ripped appearance looking right on-trend.

The shorts were paired with a casual and loose-hanging crochet sweater, although this look wasn’t holding back on its sheer appearance. The woven fabrics afforded a somewhat barely-there feel, with a white sports bra underneath clearly visible. The look was far from raunchy, though. Kailyn was looking cute, summery, and sexy, with the blue-and-white look receiving a color injection from tan and mustard panels on the top.

Kailyn posed for her selfie with her signature, curly-long locks down in beachy waves while flashing a little pout.

Of course, Kailyn’s hair is something fans have yet to get over. It’s also something that seems to have landed the star a thriving business — Kailyn is CEO of her own Pothead Hair Care brand.

Kailyn’s kids and baby daddies might be a talking point for fans of the MTV franchise, but Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux (and their fathers) aren’t all that’s discussed. With her recent social media activity including co-star Leah Messer, Kailyn has had her fans talking for girly reasons. The two made a bit of a joke at the MTV Video Music Awards recently, with Kailyn giving Leah her jacket and joking that the two were “officially a couple.”

Kailyn has since taken to her podcast to address the joking nature of the gesture, although she did share her thoughts on what fans might think if the two moms did start dating, per The Inquisitr.

“I think MTV would lose their s*** if Leah and me actually dated. I texted [Leah] yesterday…and I was like, ‘We might as well just get married.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, doesn’t everyone want to marry their best friend?'”

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow her Instagram.